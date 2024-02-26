|
Alibaba's Cainiao Is on Its Way to Becoming a Logistics Powerhouse
Once a darling among growth investors, Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has lost its past glory lately as growth has slowed to a historical low. To rekindle the momentum, Alibaba separated its empire into individual business units, giving each the independence to chart its own path forward.Alibaba's move could lead to the eventual separation of these business units, so it makes sense for investors to learn more about these individual businesses. One of the more promising business units is Cainiao. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
