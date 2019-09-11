AliExpress to offer a new free return and refund service in eight countries

AliExpress, a leading global ecommerce marketplace will launch its first free return and refund service.

This will provide consumers with options to select products from most popular categories

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- AliExpress, a global retail online marketplace of the Alibaba Group, today announced that it is upgrading its service to free return and refund for participating categories across eight countries.

Buyers in main areas of eight pilot countries including Russia, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, the US, Canada and Australia will be first to participate in the new program.

Products participating in the new program range from consumer electronics, jewelry, shoes to cosmetics products. Under the new policy, customers in the eight countries with an eligible address will see a "free return" sign on the webpage of the eligible products. Customers can request a free return and refund for those products within fifteen days after receiving their order.

According to the return and refund policy, for example, products must be returned in new and unused condition. In addition to products such as mobile phones, underwear, food categories, and customized products, products priced over USD 1,000 will be excluded from this program.

Customers can go to local post offices to return unwanted products and expect to receive their refund as fast as 3 days. The processing time varies depending on the payment solution they used to buy the product.

Cheer Zhang, the head of Global consumer and market operation states that, "The objective is to improve the shopping experience offered by AliExpress and give consumers more confidence to explore the platform's wide range of brands and products, as they can get a free return and refund if they are not satisfied."

The new "free return" program is an upgrade from a previously launched "local return" program that had been operating in 7 countries. Under the previous plan, customers had to cover the delivery fee for the return orders. The new programprovides free and streamlined service to enable AliExpress consumers to shop with confidence.

