Alife Health Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies that are tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

This year's cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with a reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Alife Health, which builds artificial intelligence tools to advance in-vitro fertilization (IVF), made it to the selection for its contributions in the field of healthcare technology.

The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alife Health , the fertility technology company building artificial intelligence tools to advance in-vitro fertilization (IVF), was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Alife's mission is to enhance IVF clinical decision making with personalized, data-driven patient insights, ultimately helping clinicians maximize each patient's chances of success while lowering costs and barriers to access.

Alife Health was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers".

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Paxton Maeder-York of Alife will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Alife will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Alife to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "Alife and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We're honored to be acknowledged as a 2022 pioneer by the World Economic Forum," says Alife's Paxton Maeder-York. "This award is a reminder that our technology is not only unique, but has the potential to make a huge societal impact. By improving the efficacy and equity of fertility care, we can help extend this type of care to all families who dream of having a child."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which include innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About Alife Health: Alife's mission is to modernize and personalize the IVF process with cutting edge artificial intelligence technology to improve outcomes and care for all. The company has built a consortium of partnerships with the top clinics and most renowned physicians to bring significant clinical improvements to patients globally. Founded by Paxton Maeder-York in 2020, the company is based in San Francisco and backed by top tier venture capital investors including Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures, and Maveron. To learn more visit www.alifehealth.com .

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

Contact: Jamie Gray, press@alifehealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alife-health-awarded-as-technology-pioneer-by-world-economic-forum-301542919.html

SOURCE Alife Health