Alight Announces Upsize And Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 46.00 Mln Shares At $9.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Alight Inc. (ALIT) announced the upsize and pricing of underwritten secondary public offering of Alight's Class A common stock by certain funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc., Jasmine Ventures Pte. Ltd., certain funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital and Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Ltd.

The size of the offering increased from the previously announced 40 million shares to 46.00 million shares of Alight's Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $9.00 per share.

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6.90 million additional shares of Alight's Class A common stock. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is expected to settle and close on or about March 6, 2023. Alight is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

In addition, Alight has entered into a repurchase agreement with certain Selling Stockholders to repurchase an aggregate of $10.0 million of shares of Alight's Class A common stock from such Selling Stockholders in privately negotiated transactions, concurrently with the closing of the offering.