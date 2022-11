Alight, Inc. Sets Secondary Offering Of Shares Of Up To 20 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cloud-based human capital technology and services provider Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Monday announced secondary offering of up to 20 million Class A shares by certain funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc., Jasmine Ventures Pte. Ltd., certain funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital, Platinum Falcon B 2018 RSC Ltd. and Bilcar FT, LP.

Alight is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, the company said.