Alight Pushing Through Extreme Climate Hardships to Support Somalis as COVID-19 Continues to Surge

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While all of the world has had to deal with the impact of COVID-19, mother nature has brought an additional set of challenges to Somalis, including locusts, flash floods, famine, and fire in addition to a surging COVID-19, making even more vulnerable the 2.6 million camp-bound IDPs and their host communities. According to recent UNHCR reports, half of the migrants in the region still have not heard of COVID-19 and myths persist in rural communities that Muslims cannot contract the virus. Efforts are still needed to inform people that COVID-19 is contagious to all, regardless of race, religion, location or age.

In response, Alight , formerly known as the American Refugee Committee, is broadening their relief efforts to support communities throughout the region, partnering with leaders from all sectors of society to reach Somalis with vital information about COVID-19.

"Dealing with a global pandemic is challenging in itself but having to navigate – and respond to – such catastrophic additional factors in order to prevent a mass outbreak of this virus has demanded new approaches," says Daniel Wordsworth, Alight CEO. "When someone comes for help, they might be dealing with three different crises in addition to the threat of COVID-19. Our team peels back all the layers and gets creative with communication and grass roots efforts in order to break through the misinformation, lack of supplies and limited resources. All to protect these especially vulnerable populations and migrant communities."

Alight has long focused on healthcare centers, medical training and nutrition initiatives, which they have now expanded to over 13 facilities and 3 mobile medical care units. But in a densely populated region, hospital equipment, beds, PPEs, and isolation spaces are in short supply to fight the virus. So Alight has expanded its efforts towards the prevention and dissemination of health information to stem the spread of COVID-19. To disperse health messages through a large platform, Alight joined forces with a team of notable social media, radio, and television influencers throughout Somali society.

The Alight produced campaign, #InOurHands, derived from the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for how best to prevent the virus, includes messages on how to effectively cover your face, wash your hands, the importance of social distancing, and myth-busting information that works to curb misinformation surrounding COVID-19.

"The situation is very serious, with infections increasing we are pulling every last lever to protect the communities we serve," says Adan Adar, Alight Somalia Country Director. "With the coordinated effort of Somali entertainers and activists it feels like we have a chance to really reach people with the information to save lives."

To learn more about the work Alight is doing, and how you can help please visit www.wearealight.org.

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 17 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential, and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. Learn more about Alight at www.wearealight.org.

