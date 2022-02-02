02.02.2022 22:34:32

Align Technology Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $191 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $224.5 million or $2.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $1.03 billion from $0.83 billion last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $191 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.40 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.71 -Revenue (Q4): $1.03 Bln vs. $0.83 Bln last year.

