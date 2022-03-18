Align Technology Launches New Invisalign System Innovations for Orthodontic and Restorative Dental Treatment Planning with Integration of CBCT into ClinCheck Treatment Planning Software

Digitally integrating Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) scan and intraoral scan data into ClinCheck treatment plans enables doctors to confidently expand diagnosis and treat a broader range of cases with Invisalign clear aligners

TEMPE, Ariz., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. ("Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry today announced the new Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) integration feature for ClinCheck digital treatment planning software, a user-friendly tool that combines roots, bone, and crowns into a single three-dimensional model that enables doctors to visualize a patient’s roots as part of the digital treatment planning process. The CBCT integration feature helps doctors confidently expand diagnosis and treat a broader range of cases with Invisalign clear aligners by increasing visibility and control of a patient’s underlying anatomical structures during the digital treatment planning process.



"The integration of CBCT scan data into digital treatment planning gives doctors the control and con?dence to leverage their expertise and expand treatment to all types of malocclusion, including ortho-restorative cases with implant site preparation, deciding upon different treatment planning options (such as expansion versus extraction), as well as teen cases to navigate impacted or unerupted teeth,” said Dr. Graham Gardner, an orthodontist in Richmond, Virginia. "Treatment planning using a patient’s real roots is a game changer. The amount of additional information and the insights it provides is transformational now that we can account for individual root and bone characteristics. The proactive treatment planning we do with Invisalign clear aligners makes it even better suited to integrate this, as we design the treatment plan upfront instead of reacting to its effects like we generally do with fixed appliances.”

"Align is proud to be at the forefront of digital orthodontics and dentistry, building an integrated platform of digital products and services that provide a seamless solution for doctors to efficiently and effectively treat their patients and build their practices,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align Technology chief product and marketing officer, executive vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific. "In an easy-to-use interface, CBCT scan data is digitally fused with an intraoral scan resulting into a maneuverable 3D ClinCheck treatment plan model, thus making it convenient for doctors to tailor their treatment plans based on their patients’ needs. We are pleased to deliver a high-quality, automated feature that is easy for doctors to use and incorporate into their digital workflow. Our innovative technology delivers treatment plans with a highly intuitive user interface that allows doctors to provide the best possible care for their patients.”

"Using CBCT scan data integrated into the ClinCheck plan now allows me to see crown, roots, and underlying bone structure from different angles,” said Dr. Alain Souchet, an orthodontist in Mulhouse, France. "I can now visually see and take into account the location of impacted teeth, unerupted teeth for my teen patients, and root position of teeth for all my cases. Treatment planning is significantly easier now because I can leverage the power of the ClinCheck software and its many features, such as 3D controls for roots.”

The CBCT integration feature for ClinCheck treatment planning software is currently in technical design assessment (TDA) and will be scaled in phases across our customer population starting in the second half of 2022.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad® CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 212 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 12.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com .