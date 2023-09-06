Align Technology To Buy Privately-held Cubicure For EUR 79 Mln

(RTTNews) - Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Wednesday has reached a deal to buy privately held Cubicure GmbH.

Cubicure is a pioneer in direct 3D printing solutions for polymer additive manufacturing that develops, produces, and distributes innovative materials, equipment, and processes for novel 3D printing solutions.

"Align and Cubicure have worked together for many years and our successful collaboration has contributed to breakthrough technologies and innovation in direct 3D printing," said Srini Kaza, Align senior vice president of product research and development. "The acquisition of Cubicure will not only strengthen the Align Digital Platform and our core capabilities in direct 3D printing, but their talented team, including visionary founders, engineers, and material scientists, will expand our knowledge and expertise in one of the most strategic areas of innovation over the next decade. I look forward to welcoming the entire Cubicure team to Align and continuing to extend our global leadership in digital orthodontics and 3D printing."

According to Align, the acquisition of Cubicure will strengthen its existing intellectual property portfolio and know-how in direct 3D printing of appliances.

The purchase price for the transaction will be approximately 79 million euros. The acquisition is expected to close in fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2024.