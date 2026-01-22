Alignment Healthcare Touches 52-Week High, Raising Watchlist Potential

(RTTNews) - Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday and edged higher after hours. With strong membership growth, reaffirmed guidance, and new leadership driving digital innovation, the company's momentum makes ALHC a stock worth watching.

We initially profiled the stock, ALHC, on April 4, 2025, when it was trading around $17.96. ALHC reached a new 52-week high, closing at $23.30, up $0.56 or 2.46% at 4:00 PM EST. The stock traded within a day's range of $22.48 to $23.45, marking the upper end of its 52-week range of $11.62 to $23.45.

Trading volume came in at 2,359,659 shares, slightly below the average volume of 2,669,030. The company's market capitalization stood at $4.662 billion on an intraday basis. In after-hours trading at 5:34 PM EST, the stock edged higher to $23.50, up $0.20 or 0.86%.

Alignment Healthcare is a Medicare Advantage company focused on redefining senior care. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated, high-quality, and low-cost care. Its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team, and proprietary technology platform, AVA, are designed to empower members to age well and live vibrant lives. Alignment emphasizes its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting seniors first as it expands its offerings and national footprint.

Recent developments highlight the company's strong growth trajectory. On January 12, Alignment announced health plan membership of about 275,300 as of January 1, representing 31% year-over-year growth following a robust annual enrollment period.

Since its IPO in 2021, the company has achieved a compounded annual membership growth rate of about 30%, underscoring its sustained performance in the Medicare Advantage market.

Looking ahead, Alignment expects health plan membership to reach between 290,000 and 296,000 by year-end 2026, reflecting growth of about 24% to 27% relative to its 2025 guidance midpoint.

Financially, the company anticipates a consensus-adjusted EBITDA of about $145 million for 2026, which falls within its full-year guidance range. Alignment reaffirmed its 2025 guidance on health plan membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA, originally provided on October 30, 2025.

CEO John Kao emphasized the company's commitment to seniors, stating, "Alignment Healthcare continues to set the bar high for Medicare Advantage done right. As we mark five years as a public company, we are proving strong business performance comes from delivering on our promise to seniors: better care, better outcomes and lower costs."

The company's care-centered model continues to deliver high-quality outcomes, with 100% of members enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the second consecutive year.

In addition to its operational and financial achievements, Alignment announced on January 20, 2026, the appointment of Adnan Mansour as Chief Digital Officer. This executive leadership role unifies the company's technology and information functions to drive scalable growth and innovation. Mansour will focus on expanding the impact of Alignment's AI-powered AVA platform, which has delivered real-time insights to improve care quality and outcomes for seniors for more than a decade.

With the stock hitting a fresh 52-week high, strong membership growth, reaffirmed guidance, and continued investment in digital innovation, Alignment Healthcare has positioned itself as a notable player in the Medicare Advantage space. For those tracking healthcare growth stories, ALHC's recent momentum may warrant a closer look for inclusion on the watchlist.