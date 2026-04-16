Alon Natural Gas Exploration Aktie
ISIN: IL0011176885
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16.04.2026 13:59:06
Aligos Therapeutics Signs License Deal For Pevifoscorvir Sodium With Xiamen Amoytop Biotech
(RTTNews) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS), Thursday announced an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize pevifoscorvir sodium with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. for chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
As per the terms of the deal, Aligos will receive an upfront milestone of $25 million and is eligible to receive upto $420 million in clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones along with tiered, high single-digit royalties on net sales in Amoytop's licensed territories.
Also, Aligos will retain all development and commercialization rights for pevifoscorvir sodium in the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, and all other markets. In addition, it will retain the right to conduct clinical trials in Greater China.
The company expects the deal to extend current cash, cash equivalents and investments into the fourth quarter of 2026 based on the current operating plan.
Notably, Pevifoscorvir sodium is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study compared to the nucleoside analog, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, with the second interim analysis expected in the second half of 2026 and topline data planned for 2027.
In the pre-market hours, ALGS is climbing 12.40 percent, to $8.40 on the Nasdaq.
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