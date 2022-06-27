Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 14:06:53

Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Broker

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Broker

27-Jun-2022 / 13:06 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company")

Appointment of Broker

Alina is pleased to announce it has appointed Peterhouse Capital Limited as its Broker with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:

 

Alina Holdings PLC

 

Duncan Soukup (Chief Executive)

+33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

 

Charles Goodfellow

Heena Karani

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

 

 
ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 170906
EQS News ID: 1384597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384597&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Local Shopping REIT PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Local Shopping REIT PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

The Local Shopping REIT PLCShs 0,20 7,44% The Local Shopping REIT PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gegenbewegung nach Verlusten: Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost enden in Grün
Die US-Börsen wechselten häufiger das Vorzeichen. Der heimische Markt schloss am Montag fester. Auch in Deutschland wurden schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen waren zum Wochenbeginn von grünen Vorzeichen geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen