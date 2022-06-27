|
27.06.2022 14:06:53
Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Broker
|
Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company")
Appointment of Broker
Alina is pleased to announce it has appointed Peterhouse Capital Limited as its Broker with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00B1VS7G47
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|ALNA
|LEI Code:
|213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|170906
|EQS News ID:
|1384597
|
