Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

20.05.2022 18:19:14
Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings Plc
20 May 2022
Alina Holdings Plc
(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)
("Alina" or the "Company")
The Board of Alina is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Martyn Porter as a director of the Company. Martyn has over 25 years' experience in international banking and financial services with the HSBC Group. He has held senior leadership positions in the UK, Malta, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Luxembourg and latterly Monaco, where he served as Chief Executive Officer of the HSBC Private Bank and Asset Management companies. In his roles as a board director and regulated officer of HSBC companies in Ireland, Luxembourg and Monaco, Mr. Porter has gained significant knowledge and understanding of corporate governance and regulatory compliance. He also has a highly successful track record in the leadership of businesses undergoing complex strategic change and transformation. During his career, Mr. Porter has built a wide and diverse network of business relationships, as well as demonstrating strong values and business ethics.
END
