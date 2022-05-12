+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
12.05.2022 11:18:11

Alina Holdings PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

12-May-2022 / 10:18 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1VS7G47

Issuer Name

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Peter Gyllenhammar AB

City of registered office (if applicable)

Stockholm

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Sweden

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

28.160000

0.000000

28.160000

6391223

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

27.970000

0.000000

27.970000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1VS7G47

6391223

 

28.160000

 

Sub Total 8.A

6391223

28.160000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Mr. Peter Gyllenhammar

Peter Gyllenhammar AB

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Mr. Peter Gyllenhammar

Bronsstädet AB

26.940000

0.000000

26.940000%

Mr. Peter Gyllenhammar

Browallia AB

1.220000

0.000000

1.220000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

2022-05-12

13. Place Of Completion

Stockholm, Sweden


ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
Sequence No.: 161364
EQS News ID: 1351027

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351027&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

