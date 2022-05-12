|
12.05.2022 11:18:11
Alina Holdings PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*
|
Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B1VS7G47
Issuer Name
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Peter Gyllenhammar AB
City of registered office (if applicable)
Stockholm
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Sweden
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
11-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
12-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
2022-05-12
13. Place Of Completion
Stockholm, Sweden
|ISIN:
|GB00B1VS7G47
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|ALNA
|LEI Code:
|213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
|Sequence No.:
|161364
|EQS News ID:
|1351027
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Local Shopping REIT PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
11:18
|Alina Holdings PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
02.03.22
|Alina Holdings PLC: Trading Statement (EQS Group)
Analysen zu The Local Shopping REIT PLCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Local Shopping REIT PLCShs
|0,16
|-8,57%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Heiße Inflationsdaten": ATX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX notiert tiefrot -- Teils kräftige Abschläge in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Donnerstag abwärts. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit kräftigen Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.