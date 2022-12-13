|
13.12.2022 20:24:51
Alina Holdings PLC: Resignation of auditor
|
Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC
Alina Holdings PLC
(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)
(Alina, ALNA or the Company)
Resignation of Auditor
The Company announces the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP ("Jeffreys Henry") as auditors to the Company. Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Jeffreys Henry to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office. They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, they are ceasing to hold office due to the following reason:
"Jeffreys Henry LLP have resigned as auditor on the grounds that the firm has taken the decision not to register as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits."
There are no circumstances connected with Jeffreys Henry ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.
The appointment of a new auditor will be announced in due course following the completion of the appointment process.
END
|ISIN:
|GB00B1VS7G47
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|ALNA
|LEI Code:
|213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
|Sequence No.:
|208380
|EQS News ID:
|1512257
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
