Alina Holdings PLC: Resignation of auditor

Alina Holdings PLC: Resignation of auditor

13-Dec-2022 / 19:24 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

(Alina, ALNA or the Company)

 

Resignation of Auditor

 

The Company announces the resignation of Jeffreys Henry LLP ("Jeffreys Henry") as auditors to the Company.  Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") requires Jeffreys Henry to send a statement of the reasons for ceasing to hold office.  They have stated that in accordance with Section 519 of the Act, they are ceasing to hold office due to the following reason:

 

"Jeffreys Henry LLP have resigned as auditor on the grounds that the firm has taken the decision not to register as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits."

 

There are no circumstances connected with Jeffreys Henry ceasing to hold office as auditor which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors. 

 

The appointment of a new auditor will be announced in due course following the completion of the appointment process.

 

 

END

Investor Enquiries:

 

enquiries@alina-holdings.com

www.alina-holdings.com


ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
Sequence No.: 208380
EQS News ID: 1512257

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

