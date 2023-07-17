|
17.07.2023 09:07:38
Alina Holdings PLC: Restoration of Listing
|
Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC
Alina Holdings PLC
(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)
(Alina, ALNA or the Company)
Restoration of Trading
The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Standard Listing on the Official List has been restored and trading in the Company's ordinary shares resumed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 0730 hrs today.
END
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B1VS7G47
|Category Code:
|REN
|TIDM:
|ALNA
|LEI Code:
|213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
|Sequence No.:
|257928
|EQS News ID:
|1680927
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Local Shopping REIT PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.23
|Alina Holdings PLC: Restoration of Listing (EQS Group)
|
30.06.23
|Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|Alina Holdings PLC: Temporary Suspension (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Alina Holdings PLC: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
19.04.23
|Appointment of Auditor (EQS Group)
|
13.12.22
|Alina Holdings PLC: Resignation of auditor (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Broker (EQS Group)
Analysen zu The Local Shopping REIT PLCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Local Shopping REIT PLCShs
|0,09
|-22,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.