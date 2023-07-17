17.07.2023 09:07:38

Alina Holdings PLC: Restoration of Listing

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
17-Jul-2023 / 08:07 GMT/BST

 

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

Restoration of Trading

 

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company's Standard Listing on the Official List has been restored and trading in the Company's ordinary shares resumed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 0730 hrs today.

 

Investor Enquiries:

 

Alina Holdings PLC

enquiries@alina-holdings.com

www.alina-holdings.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: REN
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
Sequence No.: 257928
EQS News ID: 1680927

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

