28.06.2022 16:24:58

Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
28-Jun-2022 / 15:24 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE       28 June 2022

 

 

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC (THE COMPANY)

 

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 JUNE 2022 

 

FCA DOCUMENT VIEWING FACILITY

 

 

The Company announces that, in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions passed at the at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2022, other than those related to the ordinary business of the Meeting, have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority.   

 

All resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting and these can be found at the Companys website: www.alina-holdings.com.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Alina Holdings PLC

Alasdair Johnston

Company Secretary

 
ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 171248
EQS News ID: 1385827

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

