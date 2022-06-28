|
28.06.2022 16:24:58
Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM
|
Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 28 June 2022
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC (THE COMPANY)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 JUNE 2022
FCA DOCUMENT VIEWING FACILITY
The Company announces that, in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions passed at the at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2022, other than those related to the ordinary business of the Meeting, have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority.
All resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting and these can be found at the Companys website: www.alina-holdings.com.
Enquiries:
Alina Holdings PLC
Alasdair Johnston
Company Secretary
|ISIN:
|GB00B1VS7G47
|Category Code:
|AGM
|TIDM:
|ALNA
|LEI Code:
|213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|171248
|EQS News ID:
|1385827
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
