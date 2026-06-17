The Local Shopping REIT PLCShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNUY / ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
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17.06.2026 15:52:35
Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM
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Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC (“THE COMPANY”)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17JUNE 2026
RESULTS OF AGM
The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 June 2026. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and the full results will be available in due course on the Company’s website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows:
END
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1VS7G47
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|ALNA
|LEI Code:
|213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
|Sequence No.:
|432156
|EQS News ID:
|2348396
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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