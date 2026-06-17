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WKN DE: A0MNUY / ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47

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17.06.2026 15:52:35

Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

17-Jun-2026 / 14:52 GMT/BST

      

 

 

ALINA HOLDINGS PLC (“THE COMPANY”)

 

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17JUNE 2026 

 

 

RESULTS OF AGM

 

 

The Company announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 June 2026. Relevant resolutions have been submitted to the document viewing facility of the Financial Conduct Authority and the full results will be available in due course on the Company’s website, www.alina-holdings.com. The results were as follows:

 

 

Resolution Number

Resolution

For

Against

01

Reports & Accounts

100.00%

0.00%

02

Remuneration Report

100.00%

0.00%

03

Auditor Re-appointment

100.00%

0.00%

04

Re-appoint Martyn Porter

100.00%

0.00%

05

S.551 Authority to Allot Shares

100.00%

0.00%

06

S.570 Authority to Allot Securities

99.70%

0.30%

07

S.701 Authority to Purchase Own Shares

100.00%

0.00%

08

Short Notice GMs on 14 Days’ Notice

99.70%

0.30%

 

 

 

 

 

END

 

 

 

 

Enquiries:
  •  

Alina Holdings Plc

 

 

enquiries@alina-holdings.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
Sequence No.: 432156
EQS News ID: 2348396

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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