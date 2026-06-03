The Local Shopping REIT PLCShs Aktie
WKN DE: A0MNUY / ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
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03.06.2026 08:30:05
Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol
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Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC
Alina Holdings PLC
(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)
("Alina" or the "Company")
Sale of Bristol Shopping Arcade
The Board is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Bristol premises in Brislington, Bristol at an agreed sale price of £1,050,000, less transaction costs.
The Board is also pleased to announce that it has reached agreement in principle to sell the Company’s remaining property in Hastings, where the Company is in advanced discussion with two national hospitality chains to take occupation of the vacant commercial space. The Board will apprise the market with any future developments of those discussions.
END
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1VS7G47
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|ALNA
|LEI Code:
|213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
|Sequence No.:
|429700
|EQS News ID:
|2338224
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol (EQS Group)
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