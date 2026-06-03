The Local Shopping REIT PLCShs Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MNUY / ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47

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03.06.2026 08:30:05

Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol

03-Jun-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Alina Holdings PLC

 

 

 

Alina Holdings PLC

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

("Alina" or the "Company")

 

Sale of Bristol Shopping Arcade

 

The Board is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Bristol premises in Brislington, Bristol at an agreed sale price of £1,050,000, less transaction costs.

The Board is also pleased to announce that it has reached agreement in principle to sell  the Company’s remaining property in Hastings, where the Company is in advanced discussion with two national hospitality chains to take occupation of the vacant commercial space. The Board will apprise the market with any future developments of those discussions.

 

 

END

Investor Enquiries:

enquiries@alina-holdings.com

Alina Holdings PLC

 

 

 

www.alina-holdings.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
Sequence No.: 429700
EQS News ID: 2338224

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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