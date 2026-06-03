Alina Holdings PLC: Sale of property in Brislington, Bristol

Alina Holdings PLC

Alina Holdings PLC

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

("Alina" or the "Company")

Sale of Bristol Shopping Arcade

The Board is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Bristol premises in Brislington, Bristol at an agreed sale price of £1,050,000, less transaction costs.

The Board is also pleased to announce that it has reached agreement in principle to sell the Company’s remaining property in Hastings, where the Company is in advanced discussion with two national hospitality chains to take occupation of the vacant commercial space. The Board will apprise the market with any future developments of those discussions.

END

Investor Enquiries: enquiries@alina-holdings.com Alina Holdings PLC

www.alina-holdings.com