Alina Holdings PLC: Strategic Review

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
23-May-2022 / 12:08 GMT/BST
Alina Holdings plc

 

Alina Holdings plc

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

(ALNA or the Company)

Strategic Review

Given the recent collapse in Global Equity Markets, and the Boards relatively bleak economic outlook with the potential for 'Stagflation', leading to further stock market declines, as articulated in the Companys Trading Update of 2 March 2022, the Board of ALNA announces its intention to undertake an accelerated 'Strategic Review', including but not limited to

  1. the potential sale of the Company
  2. a potential acquisition or merger with another (larger) business or company
  3. an orderly liquidation of the Companys assets with a pro rata distribution of the Companys assets
  4. continuation of the Companys current Strategy
  5. a capital reconstruction which could potentially include a buyback of shares, dependant on, amongst other factors, the distributable reserves of the Company
  6. any other alternatives which would benefit the shareholders of the Company 

It is the Boards intention to retain an advisor to support the Strategic Review and execution of any changes to the Companys current Strategy.

The Board is also happy to undertake informal discussions with any shareholder wishing to discuss any of the above proposals or any alternatives they may wish to propose. We would respectfully remind shareholders that any such informal discussions will be on a confidential basis and the Board may not be able to answer certain queries, provide any assurances as to the proposals to be undertaken and/or provide shareholders with all the information they may request in relation to the Strategic Review or otherwise.  In particular, the Board will not be able to disclose any information to any shareholder which constitutes inside information for the purposes of UK MAR. The Board will commence the Strategic Review and provide shareholders with an update in the event that any decision is made to undertake any particular proposal(s).

 

 

Investor Enquiries:

enquiries@alina-holdings.com

Alina Holdings Ltd

 

Duncan Soukup, Chairman

+33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

www.alina-holdings.com


