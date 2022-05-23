Alina Holdings PLC: Strategic Review

Alina Holdings plc

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO.596/2014, WHICH FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION (AS DEFINED IN UK MAR) IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Alina Holdings plc

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

(ALNA or the Company)

Strategic Review

Given the recent collapse in Global Equity Markets, and the Boards relatively bleak economic outlook with the potential for 'Stagflation', leading to further stock market declines, as articulated in the Companys Trading Update of 2 March 2022, the Board of ALNA announces its intention to undertake an accelerated 'Strategic Review', including but not limited to

the potential sale of the Company a potential acquisition or merger with another (larger) business or company an orderly liquidation of the Companys assets with a pro rata distribution of the Companys assets continuation of the Companys current Strategy a capital reconstruction which could potentially include a buyback of shares, dependant on, amongst other factors, the distributable reserves of the Company any other alternatives which would benefit the shareholders of the Company

It is the Boards intention to retain an advisor to support the Strategic Review and execution of any changes to the Companys current Strategy.

The Board is also happy to undertake informal discussions with any shareholder wishing to discuss any of the above proposals or any alternatives they may wish to propose. We would respectfully remind shareholders that any such informal discussions will be on a confidential basis and the Board may not be able to answer certain queries, provide any assurances as to the proposals to be undertaken and/or provide shareholders with all the information they may request in relation to the Strategic Review or otherwise. In particular, the Board will not be able to disclose any information to any shareholder which constitutes inside information for the purposes of UK MAR. The Board will commence the Strategic Review and provide shareholders with an update in the event that any decision is made to undertake any particular proposal(s).

END

Investor Enquiries: enquiries@alina-holdings.com Alina Holdings Ltd Duncan Soukup, Chairman +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

www.alina-holdings.com