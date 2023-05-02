02.05.2023 08:43:58

Alina Holdings PLC: Temporary Suspension

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC: Temporary Suspension

02-May-2023 / 07:43 GMT/BST

 

Alina Holdings PLC

 

Alina Holdings PLC

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

(Alina, ALNA or the Company)

 

 

Temporary Suspension of Listing

 

Following the Companys announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary 1p

GB00B1VS7G47

The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

 

END

 

Investor Enquiries:

 

Alina Holdings PLC

enquiries@alina-holdings.com

www.alina-holdings.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47
Category Code: SUS
TIDM: ALNA
LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57
Sequence No.: 240525
EQS News ID: 1621387

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

