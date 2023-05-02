Alina Holdings PLC: Temporary Suspension

Alina Holdings PLC

Alina Holdings PLC

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

(Alina, ALNA or the Company)

Temporary Suspension of Listing

Following the Companys announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary 1p

GB00B1VS7G47

The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

END

Investor Enquiries: Alina Holdings PLC enquiries@alina-holdings.com

www.alina-holdings.com