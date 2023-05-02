|
02.05.2023 08:43:58
Alina Holdings PLC: Temporary Suspension
|
Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA)
Alina Holdings PLC
Alina Holdings PLC
(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)
(Alina, ALNA or the Company)
Temporary Suspension of Listing
Following the Companys announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.
Ordinary 1p
GB00B1VS7G47
The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.
|
