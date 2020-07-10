Alison Patterson Brings Caring Transitions to Southwest Colorado

DURANGO, Colo., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a working in human resources, Alison Patterson is pleased to announce the launch of her new business – Caring Transitions of Durango.

This senior-focused relocation and estate-clearing company serves Durango, Bayfield, Pagosa Springs and Cortez in Colorado as well as Aztec and Farmington. Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, estate clearing and preparing homes for market.

Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.

"The process of helping someone relocate or clear out an estate can be challenging and, in some cases, it can take years. At Caring Transitions, we can create a plan to help you through the transition you are facing as easily as possible so you can move on peacefully. A transition doesn't need to be a negative experience and we are here to help," Patterson said.

Prior to launching Caring Transitions of Durango, Patterson built her career in office management and human resources. Although she loved being a position that allowed her to help people, she was ready to take that passion in a new direction. As she was thinking about what her next step would be, Patterson's father, who lives an hour away, asked for help clearing out his garage.

"I found that I really enjoyed the process of going through all of his old stuff, talking about what we were going to do each item and the clear out overall. That's when my dad told me that his college roommate's daughter owned a Caring Transitions franchise in Michigan and the rest is history. Caring Transitions gives me the opportunity to own my own business and continue to help people," Patterson said. "While our services are geared toward seniors, we can help anyone clear out a home or relocate, including out of town clients with homes in our nearby ski towns, families looking for help with a move and more."

Caring Transitions of Durango, which is part of the national Caring Transitions franchise, is bonded and insured and all employees are CRT trained and background checked. For additional information, call 970-769-9292, email APatterson@CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsDurango.com.

