Alister Campbell Joins the Finaeo Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finaeo announced today that Alister Campbell, a 30+ year insurance industry veteran, has joined the company's Board of Directors. Previously CEO of several large insurers including Zurich Canada and The Guarantee Company of North America, Campbell is currently also serving as CEO of PACICC, Canada's P&C insurance insolvency resolution authority.

Launched in 2016, Finaeo's digital marketplace connects carriers, brokers and their clients to streamline and accelerate the distribution of life and health insurance.

Finaeo's end-to-end platform alleviates process inefficiencies for carriers and brokers, while reinventing the client experience. The company's API technology is built in collaboration with insurance carriers to transform the way policies are sold, and ensure products are digitally accessible to brokers and their clients.

With the addition of Campbell to Finaeo's Board of Directors, the company will gain new insight into addressing the specific needs of insurers and navigating the internal complexities of the insurance supply chain.

"Client expectations have evolved, and the industry needs to develop a different way of creating value. Our goal is to help carriers digitally distribute while augmenting the way brokers serve today's digital customer." - Aly Dhalla, CEO and Co-Founder, Finaeo. "Alister has an incredible wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the insurance supply chain. We're extremely fortunate to be working with Alister to create the future of our industry."

Alister's experience spans many facets of insurance, including Property & Casualty, Personal, Life and Health as well as Travel insurance. In addition to his prior roles as CEO, Alister was also previously President, Personal Insurance at Zurich Canada, and served as Chair of World Travel Protection. He currently serves on the Board of the Global Risk Institute in Financial Services and as Chair of the International Forum of Insurance Guarantee Schemes.

"Finaeo's vision for creating a seamless digital flow from prospect-to-policy is inspiring… and doable. However, insurers have to balance the limitations of their legacy systems with the costs and risks associated with migrating to the new digital age." Says Campbell, "I have lived that tension for years and have seen the tangible benefits from driving an execution-focused change agenda. I look forward to helping Aly and his team deliver on their vision for brokers and insurers!"

In 2019, Finaeo closed a $5.35M funding round to further support product development and market expansion. The company has since developed an end-to-end carrier integration model and is continuing to expand its broker-enabled distribution network across North America.

More about Finaeo:

Finaeo is a venture-backed insurtech building the digital fabric to connect and power life and health insurance, globally. Finaeo connects insurance carriers, brokers and their clients through an integrated marketplace to streamline the "prospect-to-policy" experience. To learn more, visit https://finaeo.com/

SOURCE Finaeo Inc