AliveCor Appoints Patricia Baran to Serve as Senior Vice President, Healthcare Americas

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced the appointment of Patricia Baran as Senior Vice President, Healthcare Americas. In this role, Baran will report to Vincent Balsamo , Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

Baran will lead the Employer, Payor, and Health System business segments supporting AliveCor's clients and their members with a complete cardiac care management solution.

"Patti has made a broad impact across the health tech industry and will bring a fresh perspective to our teams during this pivotal time in our company's evolution," said Balsamo. "As we continue to expand into new markets, Patti's experience launching integrated digital health solutions will be instrumental in achieving our long-term vision of providing end-to-end cardiac care for providers, payors, employers, and patients that extends well beyond our industry-leading devices."

Baran has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and technology industries, where she has led teams to create and bring to market high-impact offerings and solutions for providers, payors, and patients. Most recently, Baran was Vice President of Health Systems, Central Region at Teladoc Health, where she was instrumental in its Whole-person Chronic Care Management offering, part of the Hospital and Health Systems Division. She joined Teladoc Health as part of a merger with Livongo, the leading digital chronic condition management company, where she built the health system sales channel. Baran also held a variety of leadership roles with Cardinal Health and GE Healthcare's IT Division, working closely with providers, payors, health systems, and pharmacy benefit managers. She started her career as a registered nurse and remains a dedicated and passionate advocate for transforming healthcare.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

