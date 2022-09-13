Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 04:00:00

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol for Trading on OTC Pink Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. ("ALJ" or the "Company") today announced that its common stock (the "Common Stock") has begun trading on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol "ALJJ" effective as of the commencement of trading on September 12, 2022. The Common Stock previously traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the same ticker symbol.

About ALJ

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alj-regional-holdings-inc-announces-ticker-symbol-for-trading-on-otc-pink-market-301622534.html

SOURCE ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

