13.09.2022 04:00:00
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol for Trading on OTC Pink Market
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. ("ALJ" or the "Company") today announced that its common stock (the "Common Stock") has begun trading on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol "ALJJ" effective as of the commencement of trading on September 12, 2022. The Common Stock previously traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the same ticker symbol.
About ALJ
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alj-regional-holdings-inc-announces-ticker-symbol-for-trading-on-otc-pink-market-301622534.html
SOURCE ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.
