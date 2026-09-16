Alkermes Appoints Anne Whitaker Member Of The Board

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced the appointment of a new independent director, Anne Whitaker, to the company's Board of Directors.

Whitaker is an experienced biopharmaceutical executive and board director with strong expertise in commercial and operations, and a track record of driving growth and transformation in global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

"I am honored to join Alkermes' Board at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Whitaker. "Alkermes has built a strong foundation through scientific innovation, disciplined execution and value creation. I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team in support of Alkermes' commitment to improving outcomes for patients through innovative medicines."

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.03 percent down at 46.01 dollars.