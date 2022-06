All 24 Hours of Le Mans Race Cars to Use 100% Renewable Fuel Produced by TotalEnergies

Le Mans, June 10, 2022 – For the first time in the endurance event’s history, the 62 race cars competing in the 90th 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 11-12, 2022) will be supplied with a 100% renewable fuel developed and produced by TotalEnergies : Excellium Racing 100. This zero-oil fuel will deliver a reduction in CO2 emissions of at least 65% over its lifecycle.A World First for Automobile Racing