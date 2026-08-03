The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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03.08.2026 20:30:00
All But 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Are Underperforming the Market This Year. Here's 1 Company I'd Load Up On and 1 I'd Avoid
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are some of the world's most influential, successful companies, but all hasn't been peachy-keen with this bunch so far this year. The only two companies outperforming the S&P 500 as of market close on July 29 are Apple and Alphabet, up 24.8% and 6.8%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 6.7%.Part of the down year is investors looking for value in more niche industries (like memory hardware), and part of it is investors looking for value in other sectors because of worries about inflated big tech stock valuations.In either case, if I had to choose one to load up on right now, it'd be Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), but in that same breath, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a stock I'm currently avoiding. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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