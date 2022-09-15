All-electric Fisker Ocean Scheduled for 2022 Oslo Motor Show, Marking Norwegian Debut

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – will showcase its all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at the 2022 Oslo Motor Show October 28-30, 2022, marking the California-based company's first foray into Norway.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005723/en/

Fisker Ocean featured in Big Sur Blue. Photo credit: R. Lindland/Fisker Crew

"Norway is one of our nine launch countries, so it's particularly important for us to participate in the 2022 Oslo Motor Show just weeks before the start of production in November in Graz, Austria, at Magna’s carbon-neutral factory," says Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "I’m particularly proud of how our team is delivering on our goal to create the world's most sustainable vehicle using close to 50 kg of recycled and biodegradable material throughout the Fisker Ocean."

Fisker will display a pair of production-intent top trim Fisker Ocean Extremes which retail for KR 625 0001 in Norway and travel 630 kilometers2 on a single charge with dual motor all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, and many innovative safety features. The Fisker Ocean Extreme features a stunning, clean aesthetic inside and out, with a panoramic roof, a 17.1" Revolve rotating center screen with Hollywood Mode, Fisker Intelligent Pilot, Smart Traction, California Mode, and the SolarSky panoramic roof, adding even more emissions-free range.

EVs accounted for 65% of new car registrations in 20213 in Norway, so Fisker plans to open a Fisker Lounge in Oslo to coincide with sales, service, and deliveries. From launch, Fisker owners across Norway will receive concierge service from trained Fisker mobile technicians utilizing a network of service providers throughout the country.

The Fisker Ocean will start production on November 17, 2022, at a carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria. Deliveries to customers in Norway and eight other launch markets will begin shortly after.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our CEO, the statements regarding the planned launch timing, pricing and estimated range of the Fisker Ocean, the anticipated timing of deliveries of the Fisker Ocean and opening of retail locations in Norway, the Company's future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

_______________

1 Prices quoted include approximately 0% VAT, but do not include delivery, financing, and other government costs or taxes. Maintenance is not included. Prices are subject to change and will be calculated when you place your order and will further depend on the specifications and options you choose when configuring your actual vehicle closer to production. Pricing does not include various government incentives and benefits that may be available to you. Preliminary pricing assumes that no import tariffs have been adopted for delivery from the EU.

2 Based on Fisker simulations using WLTP standards. Actual results vary depending on conditions such as the external environment and vehicle use. Official WLTP assessments coming soon.

3 • Chart: Electric Mobility: Norway Leads the Charge | Statista

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005723/en/