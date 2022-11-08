All-Electric Fisker Ocean Wins Green Car Journal’s ‘Green SUV Of The Year 2023’ Award

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is delighted to win the esteemed ‘Green SUV Of The Year 2023’ award from the Green Car Journal.

Beating out stiff competition from long-established OEMs, the Fisker Ocean is an exemplary model with its class leading range delivered by its zero emission drivetrain and innovations such as the solar panel on the roof as well as the use of recycled materials in the vehicle.

"We are delighted to receive this award and for the recognition of our unwavering commitment to sustainability,” said Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "We know that sustainability is an important factor for our customers, and we currently have more than 62,000 reservations for the Fisker Ocean.”

Designed to be the most sustainable SUV on Earth, the Fisker Ocean features a beautifully crafted interior with ethically sourced, upcycled materials throughout. The eco-friendly cabin showcases high-grade upholstery, carpets, and interior details made from recycled plastics including bottles. Utilizing these types of materials reduces the carbon footprint of manufacturing the Fisker Ocean.

From recycled t-shirts used in the seats and fishing nets in the carpets to crushed carbon fibre in the aerodynamic wheel covers, more than 50kg of recycled material goes into every Ocean, underlining Fisker’s long-term commitment to produce a 100% carbon neutral car by 2027.

"The Fisker Ocean is a standout amid so many exceptional competitors that fill the SUV space,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "Beyond its sheer coolness and ‘California vibe,’ the Ocean pays homage to sustainability beyond its zero-emission powertrain and offers a compelling design, a reflection of founder Henrik Fisker’s talent as one of the auto industry’s most notable designers. Ocean is a deserving recipient of 2023 Green SUV of the Year™.”

The Fisker Ocean, Fisker's ground-breaking all-electric SUV, is available in three trim levels: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport. The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 350 miles1 on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, Revolve 17.1" rotating screen, SolarSky roof, California Mode, Smart Traction, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world's first digital radar, all for $68,9992 in the U.S.

Production of the Fisker Ocean starts on November 17, 2022, at a carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria.

__________________________

1 Based on Fisker simulations. Actual results vary with conditions such as external environment and vehicle use. Official EPA and WLTP ratings are forthcoming.



2 Pricing shown is for the continental U.S. and excludes delivery, finance, and government charges. Maintenance is not included. Pricing depends upon specifications and options chosen by customers as they configure the actual vehicle closer to production. Pricing does not include various state and federal incentives and benefits which may be available.

