ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
21.02.2026 02:45:00
All It Takes Is $10,000 in ExxonMobil to Generate Hundreds in Annual Passive Income
Passive income investing is a way to earn a steady stream of income by investing in businesses that consistently pay dividends to shareholders. One company with a long history of increasing its dividend payments to investors is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which has grown its annual dividend payout for 43 consecutive years.Based on its current dividend yield of 2.7%, for every $10,000 you invest in ExxonMobil, you would earn $273 in dividend payments annually. If this sounds appealing to you, here's what you need to know about investing in ExxonMobil.ExxonMobil is a giant in the oil and gas industry. The company has an integrated business model that includes upstream operations, which are exploration and drilling, along with downstream operations of turning raw materials into fuels, petrochemicals, plastics, and more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
