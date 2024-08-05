|
05.08.2024 15:07:00
All It Takes Is $10,000 Invested in Coca-Cola and Each of These 2 Dividend Kings to Generate Over $1,000 in Passive Income per Year
Dividend Kings are companies that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. This is no small feat, as a larger dividend expense has to be backed by earnings growth, implying the business is doing well.Some folks choose to invest in Dividend Kings for their stability. But they can also be used to hit a passive income goal. For example, you can generate over $1,000 in passive income per year by investing $10,000 into each of the following three Dividend Kings: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE). Here's why all three are worth buying now.Over the last 10 years, Pepsi hasn't been a market-outperforming stock. But it has put up solid gains, with its stock price nearly doubling, its dividend more than doubling, and stock buybacks helping to push the share count down by 8.6%. Pepsi has crushed Coca-Cola in all three metrics over the last three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
