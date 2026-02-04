ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
04.02.2026 09:30:00
All It Takes Is $3,000 in ExxonMobil to Generate Hundreds in Annual Passive Income
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) paid a total of $17.2 billion in dividends to shareholders last year, the second highest among S&P 500 companies. The oil giant currently has a nearly 3% dividend yield, which is almost three times the S&P 500's level of 1.1%. The leading oil dividend stock's high yield enables investors to generate substantial passive income. A $3,000 investment in ExxonMobil could generate hundreds in dividend income in the coming years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
