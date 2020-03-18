All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra and Elantra Hybrid Make World Premiere in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai officially launched its all-new 2021 Elantra and Elantra Hybrid at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood with a special event today broadcast around the world. This marks the world debut of the latest version of the popular compact sedan. The 2021 Elantra showcases Hyundai's latest ambitions, including a Sensuous Sportiness design identity, hybrid electric vehicle technology, and segment-first wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The car also provides exciting driving dynamics and the most progressive in-car experience in its class. Production of the 2021 Elantra starts in the fall in Ulsan, Korea and at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, and sales begin in the fourth quarter.

Highlights for the 2021 Elantra

An all-new seventh-generation Elantra compact sedan with new vehicle platform

Longer wheelbase, wider stance, lower roofline



Elantra is called the Avante in the Korean domestic market

Second Hyundai vehicle with Sensuous Sportiness design identity

An everyday exotic four-door-coupe look with innovative molding and engineering technology

First-ever Elantra Hybrid

More than 50 MPG estimated combined fuel economy on hybrid model

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make connecting easy

Hyundai's optional Digital Key allows Elantra to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key via a smartphone or NFC card

Production to begin at Ulsan, Korea and at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in the fall with shipments to dealers in the fourth quarter

An enhanced natural-language voice-recognition system with Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies and lots of feature controls

Standard SmartSense safety and convenience technologies

Two available 10.25-inch multimedia screens under one piece of glass

"While some manufacturers no longer see the value in the car side of the business, we're doubling down by offering an all-new model with both gas and hybrid powertrains," said Brian Smith, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor America. "We've sold more than 3.4 million Elantras here in the U.S. and more than 13.8 million worldwide, and the new, captivating look is going to bring excitement to a whole new generation of buyers. Then once inside, they're going to love all of the progressive features."

The all-new Elantra is a compact sedan that the next generation wants to drive. It is for customers that are pragmatic and sensible yet disruptive and always questioning traditions. This daring and non-conforming mindset is evident in the progressive and exciting Elantra. It provides a better mobility experience as Hyundai becomes the "Smart Mobility Solution Provider" of the future.

Longer, Lower, and Wider

Specifications

(inches) 2020

Elantra

2021

Elantra Competitors Compared 2020

Corolla

CVT 2020

Civic 2020

Sentra 2020

Mazda3 2020

Jetta Overall Length 181.9 +2.2" 184.1 182.3 182.7 182.7 183.5 185.1 Overall Width 70.9 +1.0" 71.9 70.1 70.9 71.5 70.7 70.8 Overall Height 56.5 -0.8'' 55.7 56.5 55.7 56.9 56.9 57.4 Wheelbase 106.3 +0.8" 107.1 106.3 106.3 106.8 107.3 105.7

To transform the 2021 Elantra into its new four-door-coupe look, Hyundai engineers and designers had to make it longer, lower, and wider compared to the sixth-generation model. The 2021 Elantra gains 2.2 inches in overall length and 0.8 inch in its wheelbase, and the overall width is increased one inch. The overall height also dropped 0.8 inch, and the front cowl point was moved back almost two inches. These minor changes dramatically changed the shape of the car but had limited impact on cabin space. In fact, most key interior dimensions increased.

Sensuous Sportiness Defined in the Parametric Dynamics Design

"Parametric Dynamics" is the phrase Hyundai designers use to describe the dramatic look of the 2021 Elantra.

"Like the first generation, the seventh-generation Elantra/Avante has a bold character," said Luc Donckerwolke, executive vice president and chief design officer, Hyundai Motor Group. "The fresh esthetic was completed through unconventional lines and a face that broke a taboo in automotive design. The new Elantra is highlighted by its stance that looks like geometric crystals and divided body surfaces to get a strong emotional response from the customers."

Having three lines meet at one point is a main ingredient in making the colorful Parametric Dynamics of Elantra. Using this design element was a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design, marking Elantra's "disrupter-spirit".

Front highlights:

Parametric-jewel-pattern grille with turn-signal integration

Wide, cascading grille creates an integrated architecture with the headlamp

Bold fascia shape creates a strong front graphic

Well-refined gem-like shapes create harmony with the bodyside surfaces

Side highlights:

Forwarded profile with a long, low hood creates a feeling of tension

Bold edge runs constantly from the front to the rear

Parametric-jewel body surfaces

Available 15-, 16-, and 17-inch-wheel designs match the Parametric Dynamics theme

Rear highlights:

Wide, horizontal line extends across the center of the trunk, stretching to the edges of the car

High-tech "H-Tail Lamp" that creates a Hyundai flying H logo-like shape

Rear glass has a black deck accent to enhance the coupe-like look

Wing-type lower bumper treatment

Well-refined gem-like shapes create harmony with the bodyside surfaces

The "immersive cocoon" interior layout envelops the driver like an airplane cockpit. Low, wide structures go from the door all the way to the center console. The low, wide structure also provides ample interior room. A large interface consisting of two harmoniously connected 10.25-inch displays enhances the futuristic feeling of the car. The angled touchscreen is easy for the driver to see and control. The interior gives the driver access to the latest technology and the confidence to use it.

Interior highlights:

A 10.25-inch information-display cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment system

Slim high-tech vents

Customizable 64-color mood lighting

Aircraft-cockpit-like driver-oriented layout

A unique cornering grab handle for the passenger

A high center console completes the driver-oriented layout

Door center trim is long and low like a coupe

Sporty low-placed inside handles

Two-toned melange emphasizes the driver-focused layout even on the door

Elantra Hybrid

For the first time ever, a hybrid powertrain has been added to the Elantra lineup. Elantra Hybrid demonstrates Hyundai's commitment to expanding its eco-focused lineup of products. The new Elantra Hybrid will feature a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine. Elantra Hybrid's permanent-magnet electric motor delivers 32 kW powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32 kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The 1.6-liter GDI engine combined with the electric motor in Elantra Hybrid delivers a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque. This engine mates with Hyundai's quick-shifting, six-speed, dual-clutch transmission–differentiating Elantra Hybrid from its key competitors because of its more dynamic and engaging driving experience. The high-efficiency electric motor has an electric only driving mode that delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds. The 2021 Elantra Hybrid is projected to have a combined EPA estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 MPG.

Engine Performance

The Elantra SE, SEL, and Limited offer the 2.0L MPI Atkinson Cycle engine that also has a focus on fuel economy. This engine generates 147 horsepower @ 6,200 RPM and 132 lb-ft of torque @ 4,500 RPM. These models are projected to achieve a best-in-class EPA combined fuel economy rating, an improvement over previous models, due in part to an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Intelligent Variable Transmission Mated to a 2.0L Engine

Hyundai's IVT provides superior efficiency and simulates gear shifts like those in the automatic transmissions that customers are used to. This transmission performs continuous shifts by the modulating pressure of the transmission's pulley, depending on driving conditions and driver inputs. It uses a wide-ratio pulley system, which provides a broader ratio of operation compared with its competitors. This allows for improved fuel economy at higher gear ratios and improved performance at lower ratios.

As opposed to a more common push belt, the IVT takes advantage of a chain-design belt that improves fuel efficiency by an additional 1.2 percent compared with conventional belt systems.

Hyundai's new Shift Control Strategy used by the IVT improves linearity between driver inputs, vehicle behavior and acceleration. Shift response closely replicates automatic transmission step shifts.

Third-Generation Compact-Sized K3 Vehicle Platform

Hyundai's third-generation vehicle platform also dramatically enhances the overall design, safety, efficiency, power and driving performance of the 2021 Elantra. The new Elantra weighs less, has better fuel economy and is stronger compared to the previous generation, thanks to the new platform. This platform also allowed engineers to lower Elantra's center of gravity for more agile handling. In the event of a collision, this platform improves safety because it uses a multiload path structure.

Third-Generation Compact Sized K3 Vehicle Platform Highlights

Improved proportions

Improved stance by implementing a shorter front overhang



Longer wheelbase



2020 Elantra 2021 Elantra OAL 181.9 184.1 WB 106.3 107.1 Overhang Front 36.0 35.2 Rear 39.6 41.7

Lower seating position by lowering seat height

Lower center of gravity, increasing driving stability and making the driver feel more connected to the car

Multiple load paths for frontal crash performance

Improved steering by moving gearbox position upward

Improved suspension mounting structure for more responsive handling

Front cowl point moved back and down for four-door-coupe appearance

Developed to house internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrains

Ride and Handling

The 2021 Elantra has a suspension tune that feels taut yet comfortable and minimizes unwanted body roll while maximizing wheel impact absorption. Elantra Hybrid models offer a fully independent multilink setup in the rear and standard 16-inch alloy wheels for even more fun when the going gets sporty. All in all, whether it is a spirited drive through a twisty canyon road or cruising with friends on the highway, the new Elantra is ready.

Driving Dynamics

The driving performance goal for the 2021 Elantra was to create a car that was exciting and fun to drive. Combining the new platform and modern powertrains allows the car to respond quickly to the driver's inputs and provide a quiet, solid ride on the highway. The nimble driving dynamics match the bold exterior design.

Hyundai Interior Packaging Efficiency

Elantra's sleek design, combined with Hyundai's expertise in interior packaging, has produced an interior that delivers outstanding comfort, functionality and practicality. A sleek roofline typically compromises headroom, but at 40.6 inches of front headroom and 37.3 inches of rear headroom, the 2021 Elantra has more front headroom and the same amount of rear headroom as its predecessor. The longer wheelbase also provides a best-in-class 38.0 inches of rear legroom and the wider track width means improved shoulder room in the front and rear. Even in trunk room, the Elantra shines. Elantra's 14.2 cu. ft. of trunk space gives it an 8 percent advantage over the Corolla.

Dimensions in inches 2020

Elantra Difference 2021

Elantra Difference 2020

Civic 2020

Corolla Legroom Front 42.2 0.1 42.3 -0.1 42.4 42.0 Rear 35.7 2.3 38.0 1.0 37.0 34.9 Headroom Front ( )=Sunroof 40.3

(38.5) 0.3

(0.2) 40.6

(38.7) 0.2

(-0.1) 40.4

(38.8) 39.2 Rear 37.3 ‒ 37.3 ‒ 37.3 36.5 Shoulder Room Front 56.2 0.3 56.5 -0.4 56.9 55.0 Rear 55.3 0.3 55.6 0.6 55.0 54.5

Two Available 10.25-inch Screens

The 2021 Elantra has two futuristic 10.25-inch screens all under one piece of glass. The cluster has different views: utility, driver assistance and navigation. The optional infotainment system displays a wide variety of useful information across its 10.25-inch split touchscreen.

The navigation system includes a bird's-eye view in navigation maps, and drivers get connected routing. Connected routing provides multiple navigation options and real-time route updates. Server-based routing makes the onboard navigation experience similar to current smartphone navigation apps.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also look great on this 10.25-inch widescreen display. Dual Bluetooth support is also available, so two devices can be paired at the same time—one for phone calls and one for streaming audio. The navigation system also comes with three years of Blue Link® Multimedia/Map updates.

Leave the Cellphone Cords Behind

Hyundai Elantra's standard eight-inch Display Audio user interface allows owners to leave the cell phone cords at home. This is because Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available as segment-first features, allowing one to leave the phone in a pocket or purse.

SmartSense Safety Features

The 2021 Elantra offers a new array of standard advanced safety technologies:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection uses the car's front-facing camera to help detect an imminent collision with a vehicle or pedestrian and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking automatically

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) helps prevent accidental lane departure by sensing road markings, automatically steering the car if necessary

Lane Following Assist (LFA) may automatically adjust steering to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane of travel. LFA can help keep the vehicle centered on both highways and city streets.

High Beam Assist (HBA) eliminates the need for drivers to manually switch high beams on and off at night

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) system that monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to help detect driver fatigue

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Optional SmartSense Features

Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) helps detect a vehicle in the driver's blind spot while the turn signal is on.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) makes highway and long-distance driving more comfortable. Using a radar sensor mounted on the lower front grille, the SCC system maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead in varied traffic conditions by automatically adjusting vehicle speed as needed.

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) is a driving convenience system that assists drivers in maintaining the center of the lane and at an appropriate speed while keeping a safe distance from the car in front.

Safe Exit Warning (SEW) may sound an alert when a vehicle approaches from behind, letting passengers know it may not be safe to open the door to exit the vehicle.

Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA) helps detect pedestrians and obstacles with a rearview camera and ultrasonic sensors. The system can provide warnings and apply emergency braking to assist in the avoidance of a collision.

Standard Interior Features

Eight-inch color display audio system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and HD Radio

Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls

Drive Mode Select

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Optional Interior Features

Blue Link® Connected Car System with three years of complimentary Blue Link services

Qi wireless charging

10.25-inch infotainment system with faster processor, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected routing

Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, including powerful Super65 wide-range speakers in the front doors and a woofer on the rear deck

Blue Link®

The new Elantra line still features Hyundai's Blue Link Connected Car System, which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers to remote-start their vehicle and control interior temperature using the MyHyundai smartphone app. The app also allows users to either remotely lock or unlock their doors, and to find their vehicle in a crowded parking lot with Car Finder and remote horn and lights.

In addition, Blue Link in the new Elantra arrives with cloud-based navigation, which offers free up-to-the-minute traffic information and POI searches.

Voice Recognition System

The all-new Elantra has an enhanced natural language voice recognition system with more and better feature control. This natural-language voice recognition system includes Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies, delivering unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and an ability to understand context, such as the user's location to support natural interactions.

Using a natural voice, one can control the:

Climate on/off

Air conditioner on/off

Heat on/off

Fan high/low

Defrost on

Set fan to face, feet, or face and feet

Defrost on and set fan to feet

Warm up/cool down

Air intake system on

Turn on/off heated seats (driver/passenger)

Set heated seat levels 1, 2, or 3 (driver/passenger)

Rear window defroster on/off

Turn on/off the heated steering wheel

And additional functions

To activate controls, all the driver has to do is use the "push to talk button" on the steering wheel and say the requested command. Conversations will sound like, "Air conditioner on," "Set fan to face," or "Turn on my heated seat." There are also more requests the system can handle. A user can say via Blue Link, "What is the temperature in St. Louis?", "When is Mother's Day?", "Find me a Starbucks", or "Who won the L.A. Kings game last night?"

Digital Key

Continuing to promote the latest advances in technology, the all-new Elantra has an optional smartphone-based Hyundai Digital Key. Digital Key uses a dedicated mobile app, Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to allow a new Elantra to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key via applicable Android smartphones. Elantra's Digital Key also allows secure sharing of virtual keys with family and friends.

Elantra owners can tailor the different vehicle functions available to each shared virtual key, and the key can be made available for only a defined amount of time. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and keys can also be revoked remotely. For additional convenience, such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which is provided with each vehicle. Each Elantra still comes with traditional keys. Hyundai Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.

Hyundai Digital Key uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which exhibits a high level of security. NFC wireless data communication takes place only when the device and the reader are placed several centimeters apart.

