All-New 2023 Honda Accord Arriving at Honda Dealers this Month as Newest Midsize Sedan Benchmark

All-new Accord gets sleeker design and more advanced sporty hybrid system

Accord hybrid models will represent about 50% of Accord annual sales as key step in Honda electrification strategy

Modern, high-tech interior features include Honda's largest-ever touchscreen and first integration of Google built-in with complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan (Accord Touring)

Pricing starts at $27,295 (MSRP) for the exceptionally well-equipped Accord LX

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleek, powerful and electrified, the all-new 2023 Honda Accord will begin arriving at Honda dealerships this month, bringing new energy to the midsize sedan segment. The 11th-generation Accord is available in six trim levels (two 1.5L turbo-powered and four hybrid), topped by the hybrid-powered Touring featuring Honda's first integration of Google built-in plus a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan.

The 1.5L turbocharged Accord LX has a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $27,295[1] (excluding $1,095 destination charge). The hybrid-electric powered 2023 Accord Sport starts at $31,895.

The four hybrid-electric powered trims feature Honda's new, more powerful hybrid-electric system. With 247 lb.-ft of torque, they're the most powerful Accord hybrids ever while achieving outstanding EPA fuel economy ratings, with up to 51 mpg in the city and 48 mpg combined (EX-L trim). Positioned at the top of the Accord lineup they will represent about 50% of annual sales, a key step in Honda's electrification strategy.

"The Honda Accord is America's best-selling car over the last five decades, and the all-new 11th-generation Accord reinvigorates the midsize sedan segment with a sleek, sophisticated design, exceptional value and a sporty driving experience," said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "With an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance and connectivity, this Accord firmly establishes a new benchmark for midsize cars."

Trim Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP Plus $1,095

Destination Charge2 EPA Mileage Rating City/Hwy/Combined3 LX 1.5T/CVT $27,295 $28,390 29 / 37 / 32 EX 1.5T/CVT $29.610 $30,705 29 / 37 / 32 Sport Hybrid $31,895 $32,990 46 / 41 / 44 EX-L Hybrid $33,540 $34,635 51 / 44 / 48 Sport-L Hybrid $33,875 $34,970 46 / 41 / 44 Touring Hybrid $37,890 $38,985 46 / 41 / 44

2023 Honda Accord Pricing & EPA Fuel Economy RatingsExceptionally Well-Equipped

The top-of-the-line hybrid-electric powered Accord Touring leads the way with advanced technology, featuring Honda's first integration of Google built-in, which includes apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play for seamless on-the-go connectivity, plus a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan.

With Google Assistant, users can get things done while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Talk to Google to easily call or text a friend, set reminders, or even change the temperature in the car. Users can also navigate to the next destination or look up what's nearby. For example, Google Assistant enables users to set their destination in Google Maps using just their voice, with the route map then displayed in the instrument cluster.

Drivers can control their media by asking Google to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast using their favorite media apps with just their voice. Google Play enables users to download various 3rd-party apps for music, podcasts and audiobooks, just like they would on their smartphone.

The tech-savvy Accord Touring also features a redesigned, customizable 6-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch color center touchscreen (Honda's largest ever), a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with Bose Centerpoint technology, Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging, 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot capability, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear outboard seats. Berlina Black 19-inch alloy wheels with machined face are also standard on Touring.

The Accord lineup starts with the very well-equipped LX powered by an updated 1.5-liter turbo engine with VTEC® and a retuned continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The combination is smooth and responsive, with additional refinement, improved emissions and 192 horsepower (SAE net at 6,000 rpm). Engine noise also has been reduced significantly.

A new easy-to-use 7-inch color touchscreen audio system is standard, with Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ compatibility, physical knobs for volume and tuning and a simplified menu structure. A 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, LED headlights and Blade-Silver 17-inch alloy wheels are also standard.

Also turbocharged, Accord EX builds on the LX equipment with heated front seats, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar control. An upgraded 8-speaker audio system and Pewter Gray 17-inch alloy wheels are also standard on EX.

For a sportier driving experience, the 2023 Accord Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring come standard with the new, more powerful two-motor hybrid system with an all-new and more refined 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine. Combined system output is 204 hp4 (a 2 hp increase), while traction-motor peak torque is 247 lb.-ft. of torque (up 15 lb.-ft.). Despite the increase in power and performance, hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring are the most fuel-efficient sedans in the Honda lineup, and actually improve for 2023 with gains in EPA city and combined fuel economy ratings.

Accord Sport features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, plus Berlina Black 19-inch alloy wheels with machined face. All hybrid models, including Sport, get Honda's largest ever touchscreen, a 12.3-inch unit with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

Accord EX-L builds off the EX, adding the new, more-powerful hybrid-electric powertrain along with front and rear parking sensors, leather seats and Pewter Grey 17-inch alloy wheels.

Accord Sport-L adds to the Sport with a memory driver's seat, a power passenger seat and sportier styling that includes matte Berlina black 19-inch alloy wheels, black exterior styling accents and a rear diffuser.

Sportier, More Refined and More Advanced

The all-new 11th-generation Accord is longer and sleeker with premium proportions and a broad stance, further advancing the Honda design direction with a low horizontal beltline and a long, powerful front end. Accord backs up its sleek new looks with more confident and refined dynamics for a more engaging and intuitive driving experience.

Now based on the enhanced global Honda Architecture, every 2023 Accord benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis, safety technology and overall driving refinement. Accord's chassis rigidity has been increased and suspension and steering updates make Accord even more enjoyable to drive.

The cabin experience includes a new modern and sporty interior featuring fine craftsmanship and high-quality materials, with close attention paid to the operation of all switchgear and controls for a premium feel. High-style materials include elegant piano black trim and a striking metal mesh accent that stretches across the instrument panel.

Selectable drive modes optimize the driving experience for various conditions. Normal and Econ modes are standard. Hybrid models (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, Touring) add an updated Sport mode and a new Individual mode that enables customization of the driving experience.

In addition, all 2023 Accords come standard with an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive technologies that includes Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). The rear seat reminder is now standard across the lineup, and the rear seatbelt reminder continues as standard.

Adding more value and peace of mind for Honda Accord customers, the new Honda Service Pass5 complimentary maintenance plan is standard for the 2023 model year. Honda Service Pass covers select factory-scheduled maintenance, as indicated by the vehicle's Maintenance Minder system, performed at a participating Honda dealership for the first two years or 24,000 miles of vehicle life, whichever comes first. These services include standard oil and filter changes, tire rotation and multi-point inspections.

Additional details on the all-new 2023 Honda Accord are available here.

Accord Manufacturing

Honda marked 40 years of automobile production* in America on November 1, 2022. The milestone also represents 40 years of producing Accord in Ohio, as the 1983 model-year Accord Sedan was the first vehicle Honda produced at the Marysville Auto Plant. The new 11th-generation Accord continues to be made there, continuing Honda's commitment to build products close to the customer. Honda has produced more than 12.5 million Accords in Ohio since U.S. production began in 1982.

* using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord hybrid, CR-V hybrid, and, in the future, Civic hybrid. The Honda Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle, will join the lineup in 2024.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for over 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, with nearly two-thirds made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital FactBook.

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,095 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 MSRP plus $1,095 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

3 Based on 2023 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

4 Total system horsepower (ISO net) of the peak, concurrent output of the two electric motors and gasoline engine.

5 Honda Service Pass complimentary maintenance covers certain factory scheduled maintenance on select eligible vehicles for two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. Certain models may require different maintenance schedules as recommended by the vehicle's Maintenance Minder system and described in the vehicles' Owner's Manuals. See a Honda Dealer for vehicle eligibility, coverage details, and exclusions. Valid only in the United States of America. The program is 2 years/24,000 miles unless terminated early – see programs terms re eligibility.

