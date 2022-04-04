All-New 2023 Honda HR-V Steps Out with Youthful, Athletic Styling

S tylish 2 nd -generation HR-V features a low horizontal beltline, a longer hood, larger grille, wider stance and a sleek roofline

New HR-V will be more refined, confident and fun-to-drive with substantially improved dynamics and powertrain responsiveness

Model set to launch this summer

TORRANCE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new Honda HR-V debuts a clean, sporty and expressive exterior design for 2023, featuring a bold new grille, longer hood and sleek roofline. Based on the award-winning 11th generation Honda Civic, the HR-V is larger than its predecessor, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance while still remaining sporty and personal. The HR-V is the right size with the space and utility for an adventurous weekend escape, yet nimble to maneuver city streets. Set to launch this summer, HR-V will feature a more responsive engine and a new independent rear suspension, giving the compact SUV a more confident, refined and fun-to-drive personality.

"By gaining aspirational qualities beyond its segment, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V will welcome a new generation of customers to Honda and grow in importance as a gateway to the Honda brand," said Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Automobile Sales of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "This new HR-V will advance its position as the segment leader with young buyers, first-time buyers, and multicultural customers."

Inspired by the thrill of new experiences, HR-V's design is ambitious with a strong sense of adventure. A low horizontal beltline that begins with its extended hood and continues over the swell of the rear fenders gives its flowing forms a sense of motion. Wide-set LED headlights and taillights emphasize HR-V's athletic stance. A sculpted hatch and functional tailgate spoiler highlight its sporty proportions.

A large greenhouse provides excellent visibility, enhanced by door-mounted mirrors and HR-V's low cowl. For a cleaner, upscale look, laser-brazing technology eliminates the need for unsightly roof moldings, and HR-V's windshield wipers hide under the hood line when not in use.

A brief video of the all-new HR-V can be viewed here. More information will be released over the coming months with interested customers encouraged to learn more at the Future Cars page on Honda.com.

About Honda



Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan – to be joined in 2024 by the Honda Prologue, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-new-2023-honda-hr-v-steps-out-with-youthful-athletic-styling-301516444.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.