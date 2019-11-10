All-New GNSS OEM Boards, Technology Platforms Bring Unmatched Precision and Positioning to Agriculture Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, at the AGRITECHNICA trade fair, Hemisphere GNSS (hall P11, stand B06) debuts its all-new Phantom™ and Vega™ positioning and heading OEM boards powered by next-generation Lyra™ II digital ASIC, Aquila™ wideband RF ASIC, and Cygnus™ interference mitigation technology platforms for the global agriculture market. Delivering multi-frequency, multi-GNSS signal support and tracking for every available constellation, the Phantom and Vega series offer flexible and scalable accuracy and reliability for a wide array of demanding precision agriculture applications.

The Lyra II digital ASIC and Aquila wideband RF ASIC designs improve performance and track over 800 channels for position-only (Phantom series boards) and over 1,100 channels for position and heading (Vega series boards). This new ASIC technology provides access to every modern and planned GNSS constellation and signal, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS, and Hemisphere's Atlas® L-band correction service. Signal support and tracking for L5, AltBOC and BS-ACEBOC, BeiDou phase 2 and 3, and QZSS/L6 (L6-D and L6-E) are also available.

"By tracking and processing every satellite in the sky, we are enabling manufacturers to serve the best possible positioning and heading solutions to their customers so they can improve and optimize their operations," said Miles Ware, director of marketing at Hemisphere. "The enhanced robustness and efficiency offered in our new technology means farmers and growers can use guidance and positioning with confidence during satellite signal disruptions, near canopy, or in other challenging environments."

Hemisphere includes this innovative new technology in the recently announced next-generation S621 GNSS smart antenna, powered by the Phantom 40 GNSS OEM board. With multiple operating modes, the S621 can be used as a precise base station sending RTK corrections to a rover network, making it ideal for agricultural applications requiring centimeter-level accuracy. When used in base station mode, the S621 provides unprecedented access to BeiDou phase 3 RTK corrections, making it one of the most advanced RTK systems currently available.

Updates to Hemisphere's A222 GNSS smart antenna to use with the Phantom 40 GNSS OEM board roll out in 2020. Configurable from L1-only to multi-frequency, multi-GNSS, RTK-capable, the A222 adds a system component, empowering tractor and farm equipment manufacturers to deliver their own control and guidance solutions to their customers.

The A222, S621, and all future Hemisphere technology comes pre-configured to receive Atlas corrections. Atlas is a GNSS-based global L-band correction service, providing robust performance and correction data for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. Atlas delivers its correction signals via L-band satellites at accuracies ranging from sub-meter to sub-decimeter levels and is available in multiple scalable service options.

Hemisphere, along with its subsidiary Outback Guidance®, will feature the Phantom and Vega GNSS OEM boards, S621, and A222 GNSS smart antennas at AGRITECHNICA (hall P11, stand B06) in Hanover, Germany from November 10th through 16th, 2019.

About Hemisphere GNSS

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. is an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures positioning and heading products, services, and technology for use in agriculture, construction & mining, marine, OEM, L-band correction service markets, and any application that requires high-precision positioning and heading. Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading product, service, and technology brands including Athena™, Atlas®, Crescent®, Eclipse™, Outback Guidance®, and Vector™ for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Hemisphere GNSS