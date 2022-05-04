All proposals approved at the Millicom (Tigo) AGM held today

Luxembourg, May 4, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (" Millicom ”) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM”) today, and shareholders approved all of the resolutions proposed by Millicom’s Board of Directors and its Nomination Committee.

Resolving in favour of the Nomination Committee’s proposals, the AGM set the number of directors at 9 and re-elected Mr. Odilon Almeida, Mr. Bruce Churchill, Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg, Mr. Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Ms. Mercedes Johnson, Mr. José Antonio Ríos García and Mr. James Thompson as Non-Executive Directors, re-elected Mr. Mauricio Ramos as an Executive Director, and elected Mr. Tomas Eliasson as a new Non-Executive Director. Mr. José Antonio Rios García was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All the resolutions set out in the convening notice published on March 17, 2022, were duly passed, including approval of:

(i) the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021;

(ii) the allocation of the profit of USD 204,806,298 to the profit or loss brought forward account of Millicom;

(iii) the discharge of all of the current and former Directors of Millicom who served at any point in time during the financial year ended December 31, 2021 for the performance of their mandates;

(iv) the re-election of Ernst & Young S.A., Luxembourg as the external auditor of Millicom;

(v) the remuneration of the Board members and external auditor;

(vi) the instruction to the Nomination Committee;

(vii) the share repurchase plan;

(viii) the 2021 Remuneration Report;

(ix) the senior management remuneration policy; and

(x) the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees.

Further details can be found in the minutes of the AGM available on Millicom’s website: https://www.millicom.com/our-company/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings/

Biography of the newly elected Board member Tomas Eliasson:

Tomas Eliasson was previously, and up until January 2022, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Sandvik AB. Prior to that, he served as the CFO of Electrolux. Mr. Eliasson has recently been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Boliden AB, and of Telia Company AB, and he served as a Non-Executive Director of Millicom from 2014 through to May 2021, chairing the audit committee during his tenure.

Mr. Eliasson has also held various management positions in Sweden and abroad, at the leading power and automation technologies company ABB Group, from 1987 to 2002. Mr. Eliasson was Chief Financial Officer of the tools manufacturer Seco Tools AB from 2002 to 2006 and Chief Financial Officer of the intelligent lock and security solutions company Assa Abloy AB from 2006 to 2012.

Mr. Eliasson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Uppsala.

