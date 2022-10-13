All Star Healthcare Solutions Earns Top Spot in Modern Healthcare's Largest Physician Staffing Companies Ranking

The Full-Service Staffing Company Also Was Named Among the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practitioners, has been ranked #1 on the Modern Healthcare 2022 Largest Physician Staffing Companies list. Modern Healthcare's annual list is provided in part by the National Association of Physician Recruiters (NAPR).

"We are honored by this recognition once again, which is a reflection of our continuous growth," says Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO. "The demand for physicians and advanced practitioners keeps growing, and we are humbled to serve the healthcare industry and communities nationwide by connecting providers with hospitals, health systems, and clinics so patients can receive high-quality care. At All Star, our recruiters genuinely care about building authentic, lasting relationships with our providers and clients, and are committed to delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service of going above and beyond every day."

Modern Healthcare also named All Star Healthcare Solutions as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The company was the highest ranked staffing firm that exclusively focuses on locum tenens and direct-hire positions for physicians and advanced practitioners.

"This is an amazing acknowledgement, especially because Best Places to Work in Healthcare is largely based on employee feedback," says Ken Bernstein, All Star president. "We are committed to further enhancing our caring, growth-minded culture so our people have the tools they need to build successful careers and strike a better balance between work and life."

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is a leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and is one of the fastest-growing, largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

