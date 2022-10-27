All Star Healthcare Solutions Promotes Lynnette Odom to Divisional Vice President

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, recently announced the promotion of Lynnette Odom to Divisional Vice President of Learning and Development, Marketing, and Communications.

In her new role, Odom will further focus on cultivating a high-performance workforce, including advancing the company's award-winning learning and development programs. Additionally, her expert knowledge of the industry will continue to guide All Star's marketing and communications endeavors, establishing the company as an industry leader as well as attracting and retaining clients, providers, and quality professionals.

"Lynnette embodies the All Star spirit. Her absolute dedication to providing our people with the tools to succeed has created a workforce of recruiters, business partners, and team leaders who consistently deliver our signature 'Red Carpet' Service to healthcare facilities, providers, various partners, and our people," says CEO Keith Shattuck. "Also, Lynnette has been integral in developing our caring culture, especially throughout the past few years as we've become a hybrid workplace."

"Lynnette's experience and insight will be invaluable to our leadership team as we continue to grow. She is intricately involved in virtually every touchpoint of All Star, internally and externally, and her servant leadership style stands out," adds Ken Bernstein, the company's president.

Odom joined All Star in 2017, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare staffing industry and more than 15 years of experience in training and talent development. Fluent in American Sign Language, she has volunteered for advocacy and community outreach projects in South Florida that benefit the deaf and their families.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions®, repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

