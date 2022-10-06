All Star Healthcare Solutions Welcomes CIO, Announces Divisional VP Promotion

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Healthcare Solutions®, a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, welcomes Mike Peterson as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and announces the promotion of Jonathan Simon to Divisional Vice President, Information Technology.

Peterson brings more than 30 years of experience in information technology (IT), much of which was gained in the healthcare staffing industry. As a member of the All Star Executive Leadership team, he will direct the company's expanding technology infrastructure — developing, planning, and implementing IT strategies that meet its unique business and security needs.

"We're making a significant, long-term investment in our systems, resources, business partners, and sales teams to support our company's continued growth," said Keith Shattuck, All Star's CEO. "Mike's experience with change management, along with his proven leadership skills in overseeing people, processes, and technologies; experience with lean processes to increase efficiencies; and keen understanding of the healthcare staffing industry will be integral in growing our IT capabilities. Delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service to healthcare facilities, providers, various partners, and our people demands we continuously support and upgrade our technology."

Additionally, All Star Healthcare Solutions announces the promotion of Jonathan Simon to Divisional Vice President, Information Technology. Since joining the company in 2016, Simon has overseen the integration of various IT programs and functions. He will continue to guide the company's daily IT operational activities, maximizing efficiency and building for long-term success, as well as managing the department.

"Jonathan has been instrumental in growing our technology and fortifying the company's cybersecurity practices," added All Star President Ken Bernstein. "As we prepare to increase our investment in technology to more efficiently support our facilities and providers, as well as empower our people with advanced tools, his knowledge and leadership will be essential to reaching the department's goals."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions®, repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, is one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-star-healthcare-solutions-welcomes-cio-announces-divisional-vp-promotion-301641833.html

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions