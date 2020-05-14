All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Report 2020-2025: Data on Utility, Sport, Recreational and Other ATVs

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All-terrain Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global all-terrain vehicle market is currently witnessing a stable growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

Increasing consumer preference for off-road recreational activities and adventure sports is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the advancements in automotive infotainment systems, vendors are offering ATVs with GPS tracking and Bluetooth connectivity systems, thereby enhancing the overall driving experience. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the agriculture industry is also providing a boost to the market growth.

ATVs are widely utilized for conducting farm-related activities, such as field ploughing, weed control, animal handling and transportation of materials. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of electric quad bikes and the installation of improved steering systems, hydraulic pump connections, joystick controls and graphic displays in ATVs, are also contributing to the market growth.

Other factors creating a positive impact on the market include a significant increase in the tourism industry, rapid urbanization and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arctic Cat Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), CECTEK, CFMOTO US, Deere & Company (John Deere), HiSun Motors, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KYMCO, Linhai, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Taiwan Golden Bee, Yamaha Motor Corporation, etc.



