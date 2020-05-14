|
14.05.2020 14:15:00
All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Report 2020-2025: Data on Utility, Sport, Recreational and Other ATVs
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "All-terrain Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global all-terrain vehicle market is currently witnessing a stable growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.
Increasing consumer preference for off-road recreational activities and adventure sports is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the advancements in automotive infotainment systems, vendors are offering ATVs with GPS tracking and Bluetooth connectivity systems, thereby enhancing the overall driving experience. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the agriculture industry is also providing a boost to the market growth.
ATVs are widely utilized for conducting farm-related activities, such as field ploughing, weed control, animal handling and transportation of materials. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of electric quad bikes and the installation of improved steering systems, hydraulic pump connections, joystick controls and graphic displays in ATVs, are also contributing to the market growth.
Other factors creating a positive impact on the market include a significant increase in the tourism industry, rapid urbanization and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arctic Cat Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), CECTEK, CFMOTO US, Deere & Company (John Deere), HiSun Motors, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KYMCO, Linhai, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Taiwan Golden Bee, Yamaha Motor Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global all-terrain Vehicle Market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the engine type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the number of wheels?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the seating capacity?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global all-terrain vehicle market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global All-terrain Vehicle Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Utility ATV
6.2 Sport ATV
6.3 Recreational ATV
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Sports
7.2 Entertainment
7.3 Agriculture
7.4 Military & Defence
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Engine Type
8.1 Below 400 cc
8.2 400-800 cc
8.3 Above 800 cc
9 Market Breakup by No. of Wheels
9.1 Three Wheels
9.2 Four Wheels
9.3 >Four Wheels
10 Market Breakup by Drive Type
10.1 2WD
10.2 4WD
10.3 AWD
11 Market Breakup by Fuel Type
11.1 Electric ATV
11.2 Gasoline ATV
12 Market Breakup by Seating Capacity
12.1 One Seat
12.2 Two or More Seats
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 North America
13.2 Asia-Pacific
13.3 Europe
13.4 Latin America
13.5 Middle East & Africa
14 SWOT Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Strengths
14.3 Weaknesses
14.4 Opportunities
14.5 Threats
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16.1 Overview
16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
16.4 Degree of Competition
16.5 Threat of New Entrants
16.6 Threat of Substitutes
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Arctic Cat Inc.
- Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP)
- CECTEK
- CFMOTO US
- Deere & Company (John Deere)
- HiSun Motors
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- KYMCO
- Linhai
- Polaris Industries Inc.
- Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Taiwan Golden Bee
- Yamaha Motor Corporation
