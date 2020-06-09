All Traffic Solutions Awarded Purchasing Contract with North Carolina Sheriffs' Association Heavy Equipment Procurement Program

HERNDON, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions (ATS) announced today it has been awarded a contract with the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association (NCSA) Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP). The contract runs through May 17, 2021. (Bid #21-05-0506)

The Heavy Equipment Procurement Program achieves competitive pricing on equipment that county and city government agencies purchase. The program eliminates duplication of effort through the creation of one statewide bid that can be used by all counties and municipalities in North Carolina.

ATS products included in the 2020-2021 contract are:



The SpeedAlert 24 speed trailer with ATS TraffiCloud® software

The SpeedAlert 18 radar message sign or speed trailer including or without TraffiCloud

The InstAlert 24 variable message sign or message trailer with ATS Message Suite software

"The HEPP program gives municipalities in North Carolina including law enforcement and local governments the opportunity to buy top-quality products directly from manufacturers they already know and trust," said ATS CEO Andy Souders. "Providing a variety of purchase options for our radar message signs, changeable message signs, speed and message trailers and patented software is another way ATS honors our pledge to help communities save lives while saving them time and reducing cost."

Information about all ATS' purchasing options can be found on the company's website.

About All Traffic Solutions

All Traffic Solutions is a leader in traffic safety and data analytics for Intelligent Transportation Systems and smart parking applications. We help law enforcement, municipal agencies and commercial organizations use data and cloud-supported devices such as web-enabled radar speed displays, conditional messaging technology, and lidar technology to calm traffic, optimize parking availability, share notifications, and improve traffic safety— while maximizing resources and budget. For more information, visit our website https://www.alltrafficsolutions.com.

