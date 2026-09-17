

EQS-Media / 17.09.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

Allane Mobility Group and DEKRA expand their network of return locations

Garching near Munich, September 17, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the Company”), a specialist in vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, and DEKRA are consistently expanding their successful cooperation to optimize the leasing vehicle return process. Following a successful pilot phase in 2025 with ten locations, the joint return network now includes 26 DEKRA locations throughout Germany – with additional locations already planned.

Since the introduction of the combined return and inspection appointment at selected DEKRA stations, Allane Mobility Group customers across Germany have had the opportunity to return their leased vehicles conveniently, with a transparent and professional assessment of the vehicle’s condition. The condition inspection and vehicle handover are handled conveniently and efficiently in a single combined appointment.

Steffen Hohn, Department Head Lease End at Allane Mobility Group: “With 26 DEKRA locations nationwide, we now offer most of our customers a return option close to home – and the network continues to grow. For us, service quality does not end with the last lease payment: The return process should also be as smooth and trustworthy for our customers as every other stage of their leasing experience.”

Nationwide availability throughout Germany

The network of available DEKRA return stations has now grown to 26 locations and covers all major economic centers and metropolitan areas in Germany: Aachen, Berlin, Bielefeld, Bremen, Chemnitz, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Erfurt, Frankfurt, Freiburg, Hamburg, Hannover, Karlsruhe, Kassel, Cologne, Leipzig, Magdeburg, Mannheim, Munich, Nuremberg, Regensburg, Rostock, Saarbrücken, Stuttgart, Ulm, and Würzburg.

Simple process with complete transparency

Allane Mobility Group customers receive an email with a link to book an appointment approximately four to six weeks before the end of their contract. Returning a vehicle at a DEKRA station includes a qualified condition assessment by DEKRA experts and the complete vehicle return in a single appointment. The vehicle registration document is handed over directly on site.

More locations to follow

The expansion of the DEKRA network is not yet complete. Allane and DEKRA plan to make their joint return service available in additional cities and regions, enabling even more customers to arrange a return appointment close to home.

All available return options can be found here.

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About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Garching near Munich is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 864 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com