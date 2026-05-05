

EQS-Media / 05.05.2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

Allane Mobility Group expands its corporate mobility offering: “BusinessAuto” adds company car leasing to the employee benefits portfolio

Garching near Munich, May 5, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, is expanding its portfolio for corporate clients: with “BusinessAuto”, the company is now launching a new corporate benefit model that gives employees access to vehicles on attractive terms.

Under the BusinessAuto leasing model, employees enter into the leasing agreement directly with Allane and receive a monthly mobility subsidy from their employer towards the lease payment. Combined with Allane’s corporate customer conditions, this creates an attractive alternative to traditional private leasing. As the contract is handled privately, company car taxation also does not apply.

Philipp Schwenke, Division Head Sales of Allane SE: “With BusinessAuto, we are creating a solution that meets both the requirements of companies and the needs of employees. Corporate customers can strengthen their employer branding while at the same time offering tangible added value. In this way, we are putting our vision into practice of making mobility as simple as possible in every respect.”

Flexible implementation model for companies

Companies can integrate the BusinessAuto model flexibly into their existing compensation and benefit structures. The model can be implemented either via a mobility subsidy or through a salary conversion model. Under the salary conversion model, part of the employee’s gross salary is used to finance the monthly lease payment for the selected vehicle. Compared with standard private leasing arrangement, this can result in meaningful gross-to-net benefits for employees.

For implementation, companies conclude a framework agreement with Allane Mobility Group and make the vehicle available to their employees. The monthly payment is deducted directly from the gross salary. Employees benefit from significantly lower total costs as well as a comprehensive service package that already includes insurance, maintenance and motor vehicle tax.

Growing relevance of mobility benefits

With this new offering, Allane Mobility Group is responding to the growing importance of mobility solutions as part of modern employer value propositions. Flexible additional benefits are becoming increasingly relevant, particularly in the competition for skilled professionals.

Full service and streamlined processing

As part of the BusinessAuto offering, Allane Mobility Group handles the entire process – from vehicle selection and leasing to service offerings. This minimizes the administrative effort for companies and ensures smooth integration.



With the launch of BusinessAuto, Allane Mobility Group is systematically expanding its offering in the area of sustainable and flexible mobility solutions, thereby underlining its position as an innovative partner for corporate customers.

Further information on BusinessAuto is available at Allane.de.

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About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Garching near Munich, is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 864 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com