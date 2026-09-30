

EQS-Media / 30.09.2026 / 09:29 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE



Allane Mobility Group expands its service offering for private customers with premium long-term protection from CarGarantie

Garching near Munich, September 30, 2026 – Allane Mobility Group (“the company”), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, is now offering CarGarantie’s premium long-term protection to private customers. With this new service offering, leasing customers can protect themselves even more comprehensively: Once the manufacturer's warranty expires, you'll benefit from an extended warranty that provides comprehensive coverage for technical defects. This offer provides additional safety and planning certainty throughout the entire lease term.

Philipp Schwenke, Division Head Sales of Allane SE: “Our goal is to provide our customers with a completely worry-free driving experience – from day one through the return of their vehicle. With our Premium Long-Term Protection, we offer additional planning security for the period after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.”

Full coverage for technical defects, even after the manufacturer's warranty has expired

If a technical defect occurs, the customer reports the defect directly to CarGarantie—by phone or online. The covered services are approved before repairs begin, ensuring transparency at all times. Labor costs are reimbursed in full based on the manufacturer’s standard labor rates; material costs are covered depending on the mileage of the affected part—100 percent up to 50,000 km. Coverage applies domestically as well as during vacation and business trips throughout Europe, even if the repair cannot be performed at the dealer where the vehicle was purchased.

Flexible coverage options, tailored to the lease term

The Premium Long-Term Protection plan is available for terms of 24, 36, 48, or 60 months. The cost depends on the vehicle's performance, as well as the selected term and payment method; both monthly and annual payments are available. A prerequisite for continued warranty coverage is regular maintenance in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications, documented at the dealership or at a certified auto repair shop.

Those interested can inquire about the offer by phone at +49 89 3070 07 00 or by email at vertrieb@allane.com. Further information on premium long-term protection is available at Allane.de.

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About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Garching near Munich is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing, Captive Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 864 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

allane@kirchhoff.de