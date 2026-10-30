Allarity Therapeutics Signs First Revenue-Generating CLIA Services Deal; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) announced its first revenue-generating contract under its newly established CLIA-certified laboratory services strategy, marking an initial step toward expanding recurring revenue opportunities.

Under the agreement, Allarity will provide development, validation and related laboratory services to a European biotechnology company to support the U.S. implementation of its proprietary precision oncology predictive device.

Successful completion of the program could lead to ongoing commercial testing and additional CLIA-related service revenue.

The agreement follows Allarity's receipt of CLIA certification for its Hørsholm laboratory in Denmark in July 2026.

The certification initially supported internal biomarker testing for the company's stenoparib development program and its proprietary Drug Response Predictor (DRP) companion diagnostic strategy.

Allarity plans to expand the use of its existing laboratory capabilities by offering services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, particularly European developers seeking laboratory support for precision oncology programs targeting the U.S. market.

The company said the new agreement complements its existing gene expression and DRP services business and provides an initial foundation for pursuing further commercial opportunities.

Allarity reiterated that stenoparib remains its top development priority. The oral, investigational drug is a dual PARP1/2 and tankyrase 1/2 inhibitor being developed for advanced ovarian cancer and other cancer types.

The company has completed an earlier Phase 2 study of stenoparib in advanced ovarian cancer and is conducting a separate Phase 2 study focused on platinum-resistant or platinum-ineligible ovarian cancer.

A combination study of stenoparib and temozolomide in relapsed small cell lung cancer began enrolling patients in early 2026.

The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.89, down 3.44%.

In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.89, up 0.39%.

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