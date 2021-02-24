|
Allbanc Split Corp. II Announces Redemption Prices and De-listing of Capital Shares and Preferred Shares
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc., as administrator of Allbanc Split Corp.II (the "Company"), announced today that the redemption prices for all outstanding Class A Capital Shares (the "Capital Shares") and Class B Preferred Shares, Series 2 (the "Preferred Shares") to be paid on February 26, 2021 are as follows:
Redemption Price per Preferred Share: $25.67
Redemption Price per Capital Share: $28.7955
Allbanc Split Corp. II is a mutual fund corporation created to hold a portfolio of publicly listed common shares of selected Canadian chartered banks. The Capital Shares and Preferred Shares of Allbanc Split Corp. II are listed for trading on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols ALB and ALB.PR.C respectively. The Capital Shares & Preferred Shares will be de-listed from the TSX as at the close of trading on February 26, 2021
