Allbirds Aktie
WKN DE: A40J6S / ISIN: US01675A2087
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04.05.2026 12:23:00
Allbirds Is Now an AI Company, and That Should Strike Fear Into Anyone Investing in Its Competition
Silicon Valley may have abandoned its favorite shoe company, but Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) isn't abandoning Silicon Valley. The venture-capital-backed direct-to-consumer shoe company was once worth $4 billion. In March, the company sold its shoe brand for less than 1% of that value, $39 million.But Allbirds is like a phoenix. From the ashes of its eco-friendly shoe business, it's emerging as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. A $50 million financing agreement will help it pivot into being an infrastructure-as-a-service cloud provider, similar to CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) or Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). And it comes with a fancy new name: NewBird AI.Allbird's stock got a massive pop when it made the announcement, growing by nearly sevenfold in value. And while the share price has settled significantly lower since the announcement, it's still up by about 167% from its pre-pivot price. The market's reaction to the news should put some fear in AI stock investors, especially those buying shares of businesses in the same line as NewBird. And not because the new competitor is a major threat to those more-established AI businesses, but because it says something about how investors are valuing them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Allbirds
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17.04.26
|Allbirds-Aktie: Nach KI-Hype schwächt sich der Höhenflug ab (dpa-AFX)
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16.04.26
|Allbirds-Aktie mit Mega-Kurssprung nach radikalem KI-Pivot - doch ist das Plus von 582 Prozent gerechtfertigt? (finanzen.at)
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30.03.26
|Ausblick: Allbirds A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Allbirds A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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05.11.25
|Ausblick: Allbirds A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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