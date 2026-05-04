Allbirds Aktie

Allbirds für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40J6S / ISIN: US01675A2087

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.05.2026 12:23:00

Allbirds Is Now an AI Company, and That Should Strike Fear Into Anyone Investing in Its Competition

Silicon Valley may have abandoned its favorite shoe company, but Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) isn't abandoning Silicon Valley. The venture-capital-backed direct-to-consumer shoe company was once worth $4 billion. In March, the company sold its shoe brand for less than 1% of that value, $39 million.But Allbirds is like a phoenix. From the ashes of its eco-friendly shoe business, it's emerging as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. A $50 million financing agreement will help it pivot into being an infrastructure-as-a-service cloud provider, similar to CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) or Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). And it comes with a fancy new name: NewBird AI.Allbird's stock got a massive pop when it made the announcement, growing by nearly sevenfold in value. And while the share price has settled significantly lower since the announcement, it's still up by about 167% from its pre-pivot price. The market's reaction to the news should put some fear in AI stock investors, especially those buying shares of businesses in the same line as NewBird. And not because the new competitor is a major threat to those more-established AI businesses, but because it says something about how investors are valuing them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allbirds

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allbirds

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allbirds 5,86 -9,29% Allbirds

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen