Allbridge Ranks Among the List of 40 Fastest Growing Mid-Market Companies in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge, the leading integrator of data, video, and voice solutions for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education properties nationwide, announces their inclusion among the list of 2019 N.C. Mid-Market Fast 40 companies. Allbridge ranked #16 on the list that recognizes the top mid-size companies across the state based on revenue and employment growth.

Business North Carolina and Cherry Bekaert LLP, in conjunction with Regions Bank, and Ward and Smith, P.A. host the 9th annual award program. In order to be eligible for the list, companies must have met the following criteria:

Be headquartered in the state of North Carolina

Be a commercial enterprise, not a nonprofit

Be either privately owned or publicly traded

Have net annual revenue in the range of $10 million to $500 million

to Demonstrate sustained revenue and employment growth over the past 3 years

"Congratulations to the companies that comprise the Mid-Market Fast 40," said Tim Conley, COO of Allbridge. "The organizations that make up the list are an integral part of our growing economy in North Carolina, and we are honored to place among the prestigious list."

As an integrator of converged networks for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education properties, Allbridge provides high-speed Internet access and Wi-Fi solutions, in-room entertainment video services, hosted and on-premise voice systems, and staff safety alert devices. Each of the products within the Allbridge portfolio supports the company's mission to bring an integrated and connected experience to their customers.

Allbridge has developed the most knowledgeable staff in the industry with an expansive, nationwide support network. The company has established strategic partnerships with most hotel brands and industry management groups, and attributes its success to adapting to the progression of technologies and market demands. Allbridge's customer portfolio amasses more than 1,000,000 guest/resident rooms nationally.

Allbridge was honored at the North Carolina Mid-Market Fast 40 awards ceremony held at the Pinehurst Resort on September 26, 2019. Each honoree will be featured in the November issue of the Business North Carolina magazine.

For more information on Business North Carolina, please visit www.businessnc.com. For more information on Allbridge, visit www.allbridge.com.

About Allbridge

Allbridge delivers one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education organizations. Formerly Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream, Allbridge currently serves more than one million rooms nationally and positions properties for the future while strengthening the relationships they have with their customers. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garden City, New York. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

